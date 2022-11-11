SeaWorld Entertainment posts significant revenue growth for third quarter 2022

Posted
From the press release:
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Attendance was 7.3 million guests, an increase of 0.1 million guests or 1.5% from the third quarter of 2021. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, attendance decreased by 0.8 million guests or 9.7%. Excluding international guest visitation, group-related attendance, adverse weather impact (including Hurricane Ian), and calendar shift, attendance increased by approximately 2% when compared to the third quarter of 2019.
- Total revenue was a record of $565.2 million, an increase of $44.0 million or 8.4% from the third quarter of 2021. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, total revenue increased by $91.5 million or 19.3%.
- Net income was a record of $134.6 million, an increase of $32.5 million or 31.8% from the third quarter of 2021. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, net income increased by $36.5 million or 37.3%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a record of $274.2 million, an increase of $8.9 million or 3.4% from the third quarter of 2021. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $67.3 million or 32.5%.
- Total revenue per capita increased 6.8% to a record $77.05 from the third quarter of 2021. Admission per capita increased 4.1% to a record $42.75, while in-park per capita spending increased 10.4% to a record $34.30 from the third quarter of 2021. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, total revenue per capita increased 32.1%, admission per capita increased 29.5%, and in-park per capita spending increased 35.5%.
First Nine Months 2022 Highlights
- Attendance was 17.0 million guests, an increase of 1.8 million guests or 11.5% from the first nine months of 2021. Compared to the first nine months of 2019, attendance decreased by 0.9 million guests or 5.1%. Excluding international guest visitation and group-related attendance, attendance increased by approximately 2.2% when compared to the first nine months of 2019.
- Total revenue was a record of $1,340.7 million, an increase of $207.8 million or 18.3% from the first nine months of 2021. Compared to the first nine months of 2019, total revenue increased by $240.5 million or 21.9%.
- Net income was a record of $242.2 million, an increase of $57.2 million or 30.9% from the first nine months of 2021. Compared to the first nine months of 2019, net income increased by $128.5 million or 113.1%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a record $574.6 million, an increase of $65.3 million or 12.8% from the first nine months of 2021. Compared to the first nine months of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $201.6 million or 54.0%.
- Total revenue per capita increased 6.2% to a record $78.86 from the first nine months of 2021. Admission per capita increased 4.4% to a record $43.52, while in-park per capita spending increased 8.4% to a record $35.34 from the first nine months of 2021. Compared to the first nine months of 2019, total revenue per capita increased 28.5%, admission per capita increased 24.8%, and in-park per capita spending increased 33.3%.