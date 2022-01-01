SeaWorld Entertainment posts quarterly results, highest 1Q attendance since 2013

Posted Today, 9:58 AM | Contributed by Jeff
From the press release:
- Attendance was 3.4 million guests, an increase of 1.2 million guests or 53.7% from the first quarter of 2021. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, attendance increased by 0.06 million guests or 1.9%. Excluding international guest visitation and group-related attendance, attendance increased by approximately 16.4% when compared to the first quarter of 2019.
- Total revenues was a record of $270.7 million, an increase of $98.8 million or 57.5% from the first quarter of 2021. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, total revenues increased by $50.1 million or 22.7%.
- Net loss was $9.0 million, the smallest net loss the Company has reported in a first quarter and an improvement of $35.9 million or 80.0% from the first quarter of 2021.
- Compared to the first quarter of 2019, net loss improved by $28.0 million or 75.7%.
- Adjusted EBITDA[2] was a record $65.9 million, an increase of $40.8 million or 161.8% from the first quarter of 2021. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $49.5 million or 301.7%.
- Total revenue per capita increased 2.5% to a record $79.54 from the first quarter of 2021. Admission per capita increased 2.5% to $44.33 while in-park per capita spending increased 2.4% to a record $35.21 from the first quarter of 2021. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, total revenue per capita increased 20.4%, admission per capita increased 14.8%, and in-park per capita spending increased 28.3%.
