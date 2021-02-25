SeaWorld Entertainment posts net loss of $312 million for 2020

For the quarter, revenue was $154 million, a decline of $144 million or 48%. Total revenue for the year was $431.8 million, down $966.5 million from 2019. SeaWorld also experienced a decline in attendance at its parks. For the fourth quarter, the company said it had 2.2 million visitors, down 53% from same period in 2019. Overall, for the year, attendance was just 6.4 million visitors, down 72% from 2019. The company reported a net loss of $45.5 million for the quarter and $312 million for the year.

