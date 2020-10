SeaWorld Entertainment posts jobs after layoffs

Posted Monday, September 28, 2020 9:45 AM | Contributed by BrettV

SeaWorld Entertainment is in hiring mode shortly after it permanently laid off about 1,900 furloughed employees in Orlando and 1,000 in Tampa Bay earlier this month. SeaWorld spokeswoman Lori Cherry said the company encourages terminated employees to reapply and hopes they fill up the majority of the new positions.

Read more from The Orlando Sentinel.

Comments: 5