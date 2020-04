SeaWorld Entertainment awards $6.8 million in stock bonuses to executives after furloughing 90% of the company

Posted Yesterday, 11:43 AM | Contributed by Jeff

In an SEC filing, the company says $6.8 million in stock awards for the executive team are "designed to recognize employees for their extraordinary contributions and continued expected contributions to the Company and its long-term goals during the global COVID-19 pandemic." The company has furloughed 90% of its staff.

