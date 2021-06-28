SeaWorld Entertainment appoints former Six Flags exec to COO post, terminates previous officer

Posted Yesterday, 11:26 AM | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today announced the appointment of Tom Iven to the position of Chief Operating Officer ("COO") effective June 28, 2021. SeaWorld's Board of Directors unanimously approved the appointment.

"We are excited to have Tom join the SeaWorld team as we continue to drive the business forward and emerge an even stronger company post COVID-19," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. "Tom brings significant theme park operating experience and a long, successful operating track record. I am confident he will make immediate contributions as we continue to execute on our strategic plans to realize the full, long-term potential of the company," continued Swanson.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Iven, 62, served as Senior Vice President of Park Operations for Six Flags Entertainment Corp. He was responsible for the operations management of all of Six Flags' parks and properties. Mr. Iven began his career at Six Flags as a seasonal employee and had a successful career spanning several decades. Mr. Iven served in key operating and leadership roles both at the park and corporate level. In addition, Mr. Iven led the development and acquisition of numerous parks and other special projects that contributed to multiple years of consecutive record-breaking results for Six Flags. Mr. Iven holds a B.S. degree from Missouri State University.

Walter Bogumil's employment as COO has been terminated effective June 27, 2021.