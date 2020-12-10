SeaWorld Entertainment adds two board members

Posted Thursday, December 10, 2020 10:16 AM | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) ("SeaWorld" or the "Company"), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today announced its Board of Directors (the "Board") have elected Timothy Hartnett and Kimberly Schaefer to serve as Directors of the Company, effective December 9, 2020. These appointments increase the size of the Board from eight to ten Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Tim and Kim to the Company's Board," said Scott Ross, Chairman of the SeaWorld Board and Managing Partner of Hill Path Capital. "Tim brings significant experience working with companies across industry sectors and brings unique skills, particularly in finance and accounting. Kim has significant experience in the leisure, hospitality and entertainment sectors and brings unique skills, particularly in operations and marketing. We are very fortunate to have Tim and Kim on our Board and look forward to their contributions."

Hartnett is currently CEO of New Roc Management, a consulting firm focused on providing asset management and operational services and advice to a high net worth family. From 1988 to 2013 he was employed by PricewaterhouseCoopers where he ultimately served as a partner and global leader of its private equity practice. He received a B.A. in Accounting from Boston College and an M.B.A. in Finance from Columbia Business School.

Schaefer is President of Two Bit Circus, Inc., a startup concept focusing on social interactions using the latest in technology and gaming. From 2009 to 2015, Schaefer served as CEO and a Director of Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., and prior to that, as Chief Operating Officer/Chief Brand Officer. Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company and served on the Board of Education Realty Trust from 2016 to 2018. She graduated from Edgewood College with a B.A. in Accounting.