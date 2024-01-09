SeaWorld Entertainment adds private equity guy to board

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today announced its Board of Directors (the "Board") has elected Nathaniel J. Lipman to serve as a Director of the Company, effective January 2, 2024.

"We are pleased to welcome Nat to the Company's Board," said Scott Ross, Chairman of the SeaWorld Board and Managing Partner of Hill Path Capital. "Nat brings significant experience working with and helping to build tremendous value across many companies in the travel, leisure, hospitality and entertainment sectors. We look forward to the important contributions he will make as we continue to grow and improve the operating and financial performance of the Company and meaningfully increase value for all stakeholders."

Mr. Lipman served as Executive Chairman of CX Loyalty Holdings, Inc. ("CX Loyalty," a global provider of customer loyalty platforms and solutions), formerly known as Affinion Group Holdings, Inc. from 2012 until November 2015, and as President and Chief Executive Officer from October 2005 (when CX Loyalty was formed through the purchase of assets from Cendant Corporation ("Cendant") by a coalition of investors) to 2012. Mr. Lipman continues to actively serve as Senior Advisor to CX Loyalty since 2015. Mr. Lipman joined Cendant in June 1999 as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategic Planning. After a series of increasing responsibilities in business development and marketing, Mr. Lipman served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Cendant's domestic membership business, Trilegiant, from 2002 to April 2004, and served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Cendant Marketing Services Division from April 2004 to 2005. Prior to Cendant, Mr. Lipman held various legal and finance roles since 1989, including roles that involved significant experience in the travel and entertainment industry, including roles with Planet Hollywood, Inc., House of Blues Entertainment, Inc., and The Walt Disney Company, amongst others. He also has significant experience serving as a director of both public and private companies, including prior service on the boards of directors of FTD. com, Redbox Automated Holdings, LLC, and Diamond Resorts International, Inc., amongst other companies.