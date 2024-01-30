SeaWorld corporate renames itself to United Parks & Resorts

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today announced it will change its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc., effective Feb. 12, 2024. The new name unites the Company’s world-class portfolio of seven brands across 13 parks in the United States and Abu Dhabi.

The Company’s stock ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange will change from SEAS to PRKS, with trading as PRKS to begin Feb. 13, 2024.

The name change affects only the name of the parent company – SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. The Company’s award-winning portfolio of parks – SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Aquatica – retain their respective park names.

“Our new company name, United Parks & Resorts Inc., better reflects that we have been, and will continue to be, a diverse collection of park brands and experiences. Each of our iconic parks, including the four SeaWorld parks in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, will continue to operate under the same names our guests know and love. What also remains unchanged is our deep commitment to creating experiences that matter for our guests and inspiring them to help protect animals and the wild wonders of the world,” said Marc Swanson, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

The Company has 12 park locations across the United States, and a 13th park, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, opened in the United Arab Emirates in 2023.

As part of the name change, the Company’s main website and investors website domains will change to UnitedParks.com and UnitedParksInvestors.com on Feb. 13, 2024.