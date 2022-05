SeaWorld CFO departing after one year on the job

Posted Yesterday, 10:07 AM | Contributed by Jeff

SeaWorld Entertainment chief financial officer Elizabeth Castro Gulacsy is stepping down this year, the company has announced. ​​Gulacsy will leave the position on Dec. 31 or earlier if the company finds her replacement. She was named CFO in May 2021.

Read more from Spectrum 13/Central Florida.

Comments: 5