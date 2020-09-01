Season passholder seeks class action against Cedar Fair over refund policy

Posted Monday, September 28, 2020 9:50 AM | Contributed by GoBucks89

A season pass-holder Friday sued Cedar Fair, the owner of Cedar Point and a dozen other major theme parks, in a lawsuit that alleges the company failed to offer reimbursements for a season hindered by the pandemic. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Toledo, requests a class-action status to include residents who bought passes from all of the parks the Sandusky-based corporation owns, including Cedar Point.

Read more from Cleveland.com.

