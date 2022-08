Santa's Village employee hospitalized after fall from platform

An employee at Santa's Village theme park in Jefferson, New Hampshire, was seriously injured on an amusement ride Saturday. According to a preliminary investigation by the New Hampshire Department of Safety, the 51-year-old man fell off of a platform while the roller coaster ride was in motion at the Christmas-themed amusement park. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Read more from WBTS/Boston.

