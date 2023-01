San Diego still pursuing SeaWorld for rent

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

After refusing for well over a year to pay nearly $10 million in back rent to the city of San Diego, SeaWorld hinted last month that it was nearing a decision to pay up by Dec. 31. The company has since indicated that it is not paying "at this time."

Read more from The Union-Tribune.

Related parks SeaWorld San Diego

Comments: 5