RollerCoaster Tycoon at 25 inspired real coaster designers

Released 25 years ago today, RollerCoaster Tycoon (the biggest selling PC game of 1999) achieved viral success before online virality was an established thing, inspiring countless geo-site forum communities where users could share designs and re-creations of their favourite real-life rides.

