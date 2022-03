Rise in Disney theme park expenses causing fan frustration

Posted Monday, March 7, 2022 2:51 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Complaints about the price of a Disney vacation may sound like a tale as old as time. But as masses return to the world’s most popular theme parks following pandemic closures, they are finding fees attached to perks that used to be free. And some of the most frustrated fans are voicing new levels of disenchantment.

Read more from The Washington Post.

Comments: 16