Riders stuck on roller coaster in storm at Canada's Wonderland

Posted Wednesday, May 25, 2022 3:23 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Visitors at Canada's Wonderland were caught amid a powerful storm Saturday, leaving some trapped on roller coaster rides for up to 30 minutes while others were scrambling to find shelter at the amusement park in Vaughan, Ont.

