Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the review:

The unfortunate tradeoff with this new technology is that it makes the ride a bit bumpy and shaky, especially considering it’s a brand new roller coaster that hasn’t officially opened to the public yet. Since the center of gravity of each vehicle is so high above the real coaster track, the slightest bounce, shake or jolt is accentuated and amplified; similar to how a skyscraper’s top floors sway more than its foundation when facing high winds.