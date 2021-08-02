Review: Bolt roller coaster on Carnival Mardi Gras cruise ship

Posted Monday, August 2, 2021 10:32 AM | Contributed by Jeff

From the review:

Bolt will set cruisers back a steep $15 per person for one lap around the 800-meter track. The ride lasts about 20 seconds at its fastest, but it can take longer, depending on the chosen speed.

Two electric cars, each carrying up to two people and evoking Jet Ski vibes, operate in tandem at different intervals, with the ability to accelerate at speeds faster than some sports cars. The person sitting at the front of the car is the “driver,” and he or she decides how fast or slow the car goes, up to the maximum speed of 35 miles per hour.