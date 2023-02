Restaurant marketer Edithann Velez Ramey joins Six Flags as CMO

After nearly 20 years in restaurant marketing, Edithann Velez Ramey is moving on to theme parks. Velez Ramey is leaving her job as chief marketing officer of casual Mexican chain On the Border to become CMO of Six Flags, the theme park company announced Monday. She'll oversee guest experience, group sales and sponsorships and work on driving growth and brand awareness for the company.

