Residents speak at city council meeting opposing new Bell's Amusement Park

Posted Wednesday, January 19, 2022 10:11 AM | Contributed by Jeff

A standing-room-only crowd of Broken Arrow residents opposing the proposed Bell’s Amusement Park raised their concerns to the Broken Arrow City Council Tuesday night. Eight residents spoke against the plan to build a new Bell’s Amusement Park in east Broken Arrow, and one person spoke in favor of it.

Read more from Tulsa World.

Related parks Bell's

Comments: 2