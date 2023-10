Residents of children's home working at Bushkill Park

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

A handful of Children’s Home of Easton teenagers are contributing to Bushkill Park’s success while growing up and figuring out what they want to do with their lives. The home serves dependent, neglected, and traumatized children who are unable to remain at home or with their family of origin.

Read more from Lehighvalleylive.com.

Related parks Bushkill Park

Comments: 0