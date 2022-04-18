Report says safety sensor was adjusted prior to fatal accident on Orlando Free Fall

Posted Monday, April 18, 2022 3:59 PM | Contributed by Jeff

A report by an engineering firm, commissioned by the state, determined that a safety sensor had been adjusted on the Orlando Free Fall that allowed the ride to be dispatched with a seat harness that opened twice as far as other seats. From the report:

The cause of the subject accident was that Tyre Sampson was not properly secured in the seat primarily due to mis-adjustment of the harness proximity sensor. The mis-adjustment of the sensor allowed both safety lights to illuminate, improperly satisfying the ride's electronic safety mechanisms and allowing the ride to commence even though the ride was unsafe.

Read the entire report from Quest Engineering & Failure Analysis as commissioned by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

