From the video description:

After spending over $500,000 every year to keep our incredible wooden roller coaster "Rampage" running, we have decided it is time to begin work on retracking. This will mean that Rampage will be closed for the 2024 Season, but we can't wait for smoother rides, faster drops, and more thrills when Rampage reopens in 2025!