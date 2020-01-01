Profile: New Disney CEO, Bob Chapek

Posted Today, 11:29 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Tuesday afternoon, longtime Disney CEO Bob Iger, announced suddenly that he was stepping down after 15 years, effective immediately. Iger will still serve as chairman, but his replacement, Bob Chapek, has gone from an insider figure to an abruptly prominent leading man. Previously chairman of Disney parks, experiences, and products, Chapek has been working toward this moment for a long time, even if most people outside the company have never heard his name.