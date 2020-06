Premier Rides, RMC file liens against SeaWorld Entertainment for roller coaster projects

In Orange County, Florida, vendors have filed at least 56 liens totaling about $16 million since April. Premier Rides, the ride manufacturer of Ice Breaker, said it hasn’t been paid $2.7 million out of $8.2 million. Rocky Mountain Construction, the builder of Iron Gwazi, filed in Hillsborough County late last month a lien for $3.5 million out of $9 million it said it was owed.

