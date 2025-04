PortAventura workers will strike during Easter weekend

Workers at PortAventura, will go on strike on Saturday, April 19, coinciding with the Easter holidays, as decided by the staff during a joint meeting this week. Staff are calling for a "dignified" agreement with salary increases, as the UGT PortAventura union claims that 65% of workers are earning just the minimum wage.

