Police say arsonist tried to set fire to Timber Terror at Silverwood

Posted Today, 10:34 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Kootenai County deputies said they found a wooden support to the Timber Terror roller coaster at Silverwood Theme Park burned from arson early Saturday morning and are still trying to identify a suspect. Around 1:30 a.m., Kootenai County deputies and the Watch Commander responded to Silverwood for a reported fire, according to a release from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. Park security told deputies they were on a routine patrol when they found one of the wooden roller coasters on fire and used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze, the release said.

