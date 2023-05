Pennsylvania home to some of the world's oldest roller coasters

Pennsylvania has plenty of roller coasters for adrenaline junkies to try. But did you know that some of the world’s oldest operating coasters also call Pennsylvania home? Kennywood, Dorney Park and Lakemont Park have 3 of the 10 oldest rides.

