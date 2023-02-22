Pence criticizes DeSantis over Disney interference

In a Wednesday interview, former vice president Mike Pence argued that Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s support of a bill that stripped Disney of its special tax status was a departure from his preferred vision of limited government

"That was beyond the scope of what I as a conservative, a limited government Republican, would be prepared to do," Pence said.

"I fully supported the Florida initiative to protect kids and parental rights," says fmr. Vice President @Mike_Pence. "@Disney stepped into the fray. But [what @GovRonDeSantis] did was beyond the scope of what I, as a limited government Republican, would be prepared to do." pic.twitter.com/QzFehzYm7f — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 22, 2023

