Pence criticizes DeSantis over Disney interference

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

In a Wednesday interview, former vice president Mike Pence argued that Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s support of a bill that stripped Disney of its special tax status was a departure from his preferred vision of limited government

"That was beyond the scope of what I as a conservative, a limited government Republican, would be prepared to do," Pence said.

