Paraplegic man sues Lagoon for foot injury on Wicked

Posted Tuesday, September 7, 2021 9:32 AM | Contributed by Jeff

A man is suing Lagoon Amusement Park after his foot was injured while riding the Wicked roller coaster. When Christensen’s car returned to the station, his foot struck the walkway and got caught in the gap as the car moved forward to the station, court documents state.

