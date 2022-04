Posted Today, 1:16 PM | Contributed by Jeff

The new Pantheon roller coaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Virginia is one of the most anticipated new rides in 2022—with good reason. The new ride from Intamin contains several of the latest elements trending in roller coaster design. Ride engineer Jonathan Smith, PE, LEED AP with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment shares takes the Funworld team for a ride.