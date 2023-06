David Dean, owner of former Joyland in Lubbock dies of cancer

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

David Dean, a longtime co-owner of Lubbock's Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock died on Monday following a battle with cancer, his family confirmed. The park closed in 2022 and briefly appeared to have an interested buyer.

Read more from The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

