Orlando tourism worker union says members need a minimum of $18 to keep up with cost of living

A union representing the workers said that none of them should be making any less than $18 an hour at companies such as Walt Disney World and Sodexo, and they also have proof that they need a raise. Local 737 talked about the average cost of rent in Orlando, as well as car payments, food and child care, and said what these workers are making is not nearly enough.

Read more and see video from WFTV/Orlando.

