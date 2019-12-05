Orlando Sentinel begins series on the working poor in a tourist economy

Posted Friday, December 6, 2019 3:48 PM | Contributed by BrettV

From the article:

The tourism industry employs nearly 280,000 workers in the four counties surrounding Orlando, accounting for the largest portion of the entire local labor force, more than 20%. Disney employs more than a quarter of those workers or about 77,000 people.

So many tourism jobs in one place, many of them low-wage, come with a consequence: Paychecks across all industries in Central Florida rank dead last among the top 50 metropolitan areas in the United States.