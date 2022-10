Orlando FreeFall tower will be removed

The Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at Icon Park in Orlando has been closed since 14-year-old Tyre Sampson was ejected from the ride and fell to his death on March 24, 2022. Now the owners and operators of the 400-foot-tall ride, Orlando Slingshot Group, have decided to take the FreeFall tower down.

