Orca Encounter show debuts at SeaWorld Orlando

Posted Monday, January 6, 2020 10:35 PM | Contributed by Jeff

SeaWorld Orlando introduced a new killer-whale show to theme park guests this week. “Orca Encounter” retains crowd favorites such as the dramatic leaps into the air and soak zones, but there is a more straightforward learn-about-whales format than was seen in “One Ocean,” the show that completed its run Dec. 31.

Read more from The Orlando Sentinel.

Related parks SeaWorld Orlando

Comments: 0