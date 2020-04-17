Orange County Florida mayor spins up economic recovery council with theme park execs

Posted Yesterday, 8:50 AM | Contributed by BrettV

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Friday revealed who will be part of his Economic Recovery Task Force. Thomas Mazloum, senior vice president of Walt Disney World Resorts and Transportation Operations, Rich Costales, executive vice president of Universal Orlando Resort operations and Brad Gilmour, vice president of operations at SeaWorld, are among of list of people who will come up with ways to restart the local economy amid COVID-19.

Read more from Spectrum 13/Central Florida.

