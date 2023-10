Orange County approves special tax district for Universal Orlando

The plan establishes an independent local government called Shingle Creek Transit and Utility Community Development District to handle financing, construction and public infrastructure improvements and govern the 719 acres of property located within an area that runs from Sand Lake Road south to State Road 528. It also levies taxes from taxpayers within the district, for which there are only two, one of them being Universal..

