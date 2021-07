One person dead after rapids ride boat flips at Adventureland

Posted Yesterday, 9:43 AM | Contributed by Jeff

One of four people who were hospitalized after an accident on the Raging River ride Saturday at Adventureland has died, according to a statement on the park's Facebook page. According to the Altoona Police Department, six riders were on the raft when it overturned around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a previous statement on the park's Facebook page.

Read more from The Des Moines Register.

