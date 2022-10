Ohio Supreme Court unanimously sides with Cedar Fair in passholder class action over Covid calendar

Cedar Point does not have to refund money to season passholders who were unhappy with how the park handled the pandemic-shortened season in 2020, according to a ruling Thursday by the Ohio Supreme Court. The unanimous court ruled that the park had the right to adjust operating dates and hours without issuing refunds, denying the claim of a Mayfield Heights season passholder who sued the park two years ago, alleging a breach of contract.

