Northwestern theme park engineering group enters attraction competitions

Posted Yesterday, 11:27 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Jasmin Ali-Diaz is a co-president of Northwestern’s Theme Park Engineering and Design Group, a student organization founded in 2020 that offers theme park enthusiasts an introduction to the industry. The club meets throughout the year to prepare for competitions and other projects. This month, it won first place in Swamp Thrills, a national amusement ride design competition that focuses on the conceptual and artistic aspects of themed entertainment.

Read more from The Daily Northwestern.

