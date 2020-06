Non-profit sues Ohio on behalf of Cedar Fair and Kalahari to reopen

Lawsuits filed on behalf of Cedar Point, Kings Island, and Kalahari Resorts demand theme parks be allowed to reopen immediately. The lawsuits were filed by the 1851 Center for Constitutional Law against Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton in Warren County and Erie County Common Pleas Courts on Thursday.

