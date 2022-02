No criminal charges filed in fatal Glenwood Caverns accident

After a six-year-old girl from the Colorado Springs area died at a Colorado amusement park, the DA in the case decided to not file criminal charges against the operators of the ride. The 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office made the announcement on Tuesday.

Read the family and district attorney statements on KKTV/Colorado Springs.

