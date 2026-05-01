Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World will not open in 2026

Posted | Contributed by Raptor0137

The park posted an FAQ. Here's the statement.

Today, we are sharing difficult news with the community we have proudly served.

Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World will not open for the 2026 summer season.

Since taking stewardship of this property, we invested significant effort to revive and improve the park. We believed deeply in its potential and worked to preserve a place that has created memories for generations of families.

Throughout this process, our local team worked tirelessly to prepare the park for the upcoming season while continuing to make meaningful improvements across the property. Ultimately, attendance and revenue levels in recent seasons were not sufficient to sustain operating costs and the continued investment required to rebuild the park. Over the offseason, we explored every reasonable path to open this year and worked diligently to find a sustainable way forward. We understand many in the community were seeking updates during that time, and we sincerely appreciate your patience as those efforts continued.

This is not the outcome we wanted, and we know it will be disappointing to many families, employees, and supporters who care deeply about this park. We are sincerely grateful to every guest who visited, every employee who gave their energy and heart to the operation, and every community member who supported our efforts along the way.

The Grand Island community’s support has always meant a great deal to us, and we still plan to host the July 4th fireworks tradition from the park property, with additional details to be shared soon.

Over the next 30 days, we will personally contact all 2026 Season Passholders to process full refunds. We are committed to completing this as promptly and efficiently as possible.

Thank you for believing in this park and for the memories created here over the years.