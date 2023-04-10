New Star Tours films coming to all three Disney ride locations

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From Disney Parks Blog:

In 2024, we’re going to add more stories and characters to Star Tours at three of our destinations around the world... Since it debuted at Disneyland in 1987 as the first Star Wars attraction in a Disney park, Star Tours has traveled to new places as this galaxy of stories expanded. We’re looking forward to continuing that tradition next year with all new adventures... but I can’t reveal just where we’re going yet – or those we may meet along the way – because... well... some surprises are best experienced as part of the upcoming Star Wars content also announced this weekend. Here’s hoping C-3PO’s piloting skills have improved!