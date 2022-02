New road signs replacing old purple signs around Walt Disney World

The final vestiges of a once iconic wayfinding system are now being replaced. The purple roadway signs used to direct vehicular traffic around the resort have begun being swapped out with new blue-based signage. Like the purple before it, the blue aesthetic can be seen on signage throughout the resort.

Read more from Orlando Weekly. WKMG has a photo of the new signs.

