New neighbors to Bell's already protesting despite lack of concrete plans

Posted Tuesday, December 7, 2021 11:39 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Bell’s new neighbors are upset that the amusement park could change their daily lives. There are little details on the plans for Bell’s Amusement Park – we don’t even have a timeline for construction to start.

Read more from KTUL/Tulsa.

