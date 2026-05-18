New Mandalorian and Grogu mission coming to Smuggler's Run

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From Disney Parks Blog:

Get ready to embark on an all‑new adventure with Din Djarin and Grogu on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, launching May 22, 2026, at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

In this new storyline, Hondo Ohnaka has caught wind of a high-stakes deal unfolding on the sands of Tatooine, where ex-Imperial officers have crossed paths with a ruthless band of pirates. With a hefty bounty on the line, you’ll take possession of the Millennium Falcon, join forces with Mando and Grogu, and launch into a daring pursuit across the stars.