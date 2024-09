New Jersey community concerned about Gillian's after announced closure

Those who want to see Gillian’s Wonderland Pier in Ocean City remain open are waiting to learn the fate of the nearly century-old theme park. Mayor Jay Gillian, whose family founded the amusement park, recently announced it will close after its 2024 season. Second Ward Councilman Keith Hartzell is holding a “town hall” to discuss topics that range from zoning proposals to parking in his ward.

