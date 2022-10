New iPhone crash feature said to be calling 911 for people on roller coasters

The Wall Street Journal reported that the car crash detection feature built into the new iPhone 14/14 Pro and Apple Watches is sensitive enough to be set off by a roller coaster. It happened to a family at Kings Island, an amusement park in Ohio.

Read more from Gizmodo.

